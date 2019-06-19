Flood waters start to fall

06-19-2019

Flood waters are beginning to fall back in parts of mid-mo, and we’re getting some roads back. Modot says the Route 40 Missouri river bridge in Howard County is open, after being closed for a few weeks. Same for Route 87 north of Boonville, and 179 a little north of Jefferson City. Cleanup crews are now working on the Jefferson City Memorial Airport, where floodwater stood several feet deep in some places. The Missouri River at the capital was at about 27 feet and falling this (wed) morning, but that’s still moderate flood stage.