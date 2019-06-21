Help KWOS help the disaster victims — all day today!

May 23rd, 2019 was a day that nobody in Mid-Missouri will soon forget, as an EF3 tornado ravaged parts of Jefferson City, Eldon and Brazito, and surrounding areas. Now, it’s your chance to help rebuild these great communities!

We’ve teamed up Capital Region Medical Center, GFI Digital and other community leaders for the KWOS Mid-Missouri Disaster Relief Radio on Friday, June 21st from 6a-6p.

We’ll hear stories about the tragic events of this day from victims of the tornadoes, as well as first responders who immediately sprung into action to save lives and property.

Volunteers will be taking your donations on The Crossing Church Phone Bank from 6a-6p, by calling 573-815-7516

