06-06-2019

Long time Mid-Missourians are now having flashbacks to the 1990’s. The Missouri River stands at 33.4 feet today at Jefferson City. That’s slightly above the level reached at the peak of the 1995 flood. More roads in Callaway County are going underwater. Yesterday the water topped the levee in Mokane, flooding areas there. The flood of 1993 set all the records though. It crested at nearly 39 – feet.