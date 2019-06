06-14-2019

The May tornado sure had an effect on some potential Jefferson City home buyers …

Keller – Williams realtor Leslie Davis says many of the owners of historic buildings on Capitol Avenue are still waiting to hear back from appraisers and insurance companies on their damage claims.

She adds the Jefferson City Board of Realtors is offering up to $1000 for homeowners or renters who had their homes or apartments damaged by the tornado or the flood.