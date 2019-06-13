How bout dem Blues?? Not too shabby!

06-13-2019

(AP) – St. Louis has reason to celebrate for the next few days after the Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time since becoming an NHL franchise in 1967.

Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots and the Blues took Game 7 of the final by defeating the Bruins, 4-1 in Boston. Binnington made a host of outstanding saves, including a sprawling stop against Joakim Nordstrom near the crease with St. Louis leading 2-0 midway through the third period.

Ryan O’Reilly put the Blues ahead 16:47 into the first period on an assist from Alex Pietrangelo, who doubled the lead with less than eight seconds left in the opening period. O’Reilly led the Blues with 23 points in the postseason and received the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. He was the first player since Wayne Gretzky in 1985 to score in four straight Stanley Cup final games.