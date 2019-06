06-07-2019

A Jefferson City building can be torn down. But it isn’t a victim of the tornado. The law office at the corner of High and Madison has been approved for demolition. The owner, Neidert Properties, filed suit for permission to tear down the building after a partial collapse last summer. The structure at 200 east High shares a common wall with the building next door. Those owners counter-sued. The judge has approved the demolition.