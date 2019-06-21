Man found in his Birthday Suit – and it wasn’t even his birthday

06-21-2019

One man arrested for meth possession in Moniteau County Wednesday seemed a little-clothes minded – deputies found him and another woman asleep inside a car parked in a random driveway on Highway P – and he was naked. 37-year-old Jeffrey Stoney and 55 year old Elizabeth Knox told authorities they didn’t know how they got there. Law enforcement officers found meth pipes in the car, and Knox admitted to having more of the drug on her.