Prison time for a Moniteau County man in baby’s death

06-19-2019

A mid-Missouri man accused in the death of his infant son has pleaded guilty in the crime – but denies committing it. Christopher Buxton entered an Alford plea this week (mon). The Jamestown man was arrested and charged in 2016 after his 2 and a half month old son died at a local hospital. Doctors determined the baby had several broken bones and internal bleeding, consistent with shaking. Buxton was sentenced to seven years in prison.