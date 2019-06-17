River on the way down – state parking lots reopen

06-17-2019

The Missouri River dropped below major flood stage in Jefferson City over the weekend. Parking lots for state workers have started to open back up. Officials say cleanup from the flood and last month’s tornado could still take months. Cooper’s Landing in Boone County is one of the businesses along the river not ready to open yet. A social media post says the Katy Trail is still too muddy, and the damage at the store was greater than they had hoped.