06-26-2019

Will you see apartment buildings pop up in the areas of Jefferson City that were heavily damaged by the tornado? City Planner Eric Barron says the current zoning should stop that from happening, especially in the neighborhoods along and around Jackson Street …

x250626

Barron adds that an ‘overlay zoning district’ was in place for the old homes along Capitol Avenue. He says that guarantees that any of those damaged homes will have to be restored to an age – appropriate historical standard.