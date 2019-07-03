Charges filed in connection with discovery of human remains

07-03-2019

(A-P) — Authorities say a Jefferson City woman has been charged with abandonment of a corpse found after an inmate led law enforcement to the site where he said he helped bury a man’s body. 47-year-old Suzanne Ponder-Williams was charged in connection with a possible murder in 2015. Court records do not show any defense attorney listed.

The discovery of the skeleton was sparked by an inmate at the county jail claimed last week to know where a body was buried. Authorities searched the property with cadaver dogs which indicated human remains, but couldn’t give an exact location.

Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler says the alleged shooter 58-year-old Sandy Gallaspie should be considered armed and dangerous.