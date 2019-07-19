A new disaster relief program for Missourians

07-19-2019

(MissouriNet) — Missouri farmers and small businesses trying to rebuild from recent disasters can get a lift through a new state low-interest loan program called LIFT. At a press conference, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says getting a LIFT loan does not mean farmers and businesses cannot get a federal loan from the Small Business Administration.

Farmers and businesses can contact one of the 350 participating Missouri bank branches to apply. Two million dollars is the loan limit and the interest rates vary on the bank and applicant.