Breaking News

Back to court in the DeBrodie case

07-15-2019


Another hearing this (mon) morning for one of the people connected to the Fulton man with special needs found encased in concrete a couple years ago. Mary Paulo is accused of lying to the cops, months before Carl DeBrodie was found dead in a storage unit in 2017. Anthony R.K. Flores and Shaina Osborne pleaded guilty to that charge in February. Flores is serving an eight-month sentence. Osborne got probation. Sherry Paulo and Anthony R. Flores are facing more serious charges like involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse.

 

