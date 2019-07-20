Bomb squad called out after Holts Summit traffic stop

07-20-2019

(ABC-17) — HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. Holts Summit police officers found items that could be used to make a bomb inside a car Friday, according to a news release.

The release said officers conducted a search of the car’s license plate through the National and State Database after getting a call for a careless and imprudent driver. According to the release, officers discovered the car was stolen from the state of Illinois.

Technicians used a robot to remove items from the vehicle. The release said they were unable to figure out the contents of one of the items, so they conducted a controlled detonation. According to the release, a specialized unit of the Missouri Army National Guard was requested to test an unknown substance and determined that it posed no significant risk.

The investigation into the stolen vehicle is still ongoing.