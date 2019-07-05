Bond set for woman accused in baby’s injuries

07-05-2019

KMIZ — MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A judge has set a new bond for a Miller County woman accused of burning her child.

Prosecutors charge Elizabeth G. Austin, of Lake Ozark, with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child that resulted in serious physical injury, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child that created a substantial risk and possession of a controlled substance.

The bond for Austin was set at $50,000 surety or cash by the judge Thursday after a no bond warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to court documents, her 6-month-old child was flown to a hospital in February with severe burns.

Police said Austin told officers the child was left unattended in a bathtub while she tried to get another child, who was walking around with a knife, under control.