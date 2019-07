07-11-2019

A dog dies in a Jefferson City house fire. Crews were called to the home in the 900 block of Monroe Street around 630 this (Thur) morning. Firefighters weren’t sure if anyone was inside and searched the house. It turned out no one was home except for three dogs. One died. Investigators says smoking materials thrown in a wastebasket started the fire. There weren’t any working smoke detectors in the house.