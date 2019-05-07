Hawley supports Trump 4th of July

07-05-2019

(MissouriNet) — Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley agrees with President Trump throwing an extra expensive Independence Day bash in Washington D.C. The National Park Service has shifted 2.5 million dollars originally intended for park improvements to cover the president’s event. The celebration will include military fly-overs, a speech from Trump and a fireworks display twice as long as in previous years.

Taxpayers will be paying more for the president’s appearance, military presence and security – not for the longer fireworks show or the fly-overs.

Democratic Presidential candidate Julian Castro says Trump is wasting money to boost the president’s own ego and campaign fundraising.