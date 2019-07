07-18-2019

(AP) — The heat wave that has been roasting much of the U.S. and Mid-Missouri in recent days is just getting warmed up, with temperatures expected to soar to dangerous levels through the weekend. Communities are preparing by offering buildings as cooling centers and asking residents to check in on family and neighbors. Officials are also concerned about smog, which is exacerbated by the heat and makes it harder for certain groups of people to breathe.