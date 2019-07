JCMO woman recovering after being hit by a car

07-31-2019

A pedestrian is hit by a carhere in Jefferson City.

Police say 26-year-old Amanda Loggins made a left turn at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at Capitol Avenue and Madison Street and hit the walker.

Investigators say 60-year-old Rhonda Richter of Freeburg had the right of way, and was in a marked crosswalk. Richter had to go to the hospital.