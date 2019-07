07-03-2019

(A-P) — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is slamming Nike after a report that the company pulled an American flag-themed shoe from the market. The Wall Street Journal reports that Nike pulled a shoe with a colonial-era U.S. flag after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick said he and others found the flag symbol offensive because of its connection to the slavery era. Hawley in a tweet Tuesday called Nike “anti-American” for the move.