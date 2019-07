07-10-2019

A Jefferson City man is accused in break –ins at as many as 5 – restaurants. 25 – year old Dakota Blackburn is charged in connections with burglaries in June. He’s thought to have broken into restaurants on Ellis Blvd, Southridge, Missouri Blvd and West Edgewood. Investigators say Blackburn took thousands in cash. They say he was identified from video and fingerprints.