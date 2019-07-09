Listen to KWOS Live
Mid Missouri man charged in cold case killing

07-09-2019


CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) – A Jefferson City man has been charged with killing a man whose remains were found five years ago by a hunter in a rural area.

29-year-old Aaron Irwin was charged last week with first-degree murder in the July 2014 stabbing death of Cody Thirlwall. His remains were found about a month later near the Moniteau County town of Enon.

The probable cause statement was made public Monday. It says Irwin was incarcerated on two different occasions in Moniteau County around the time of Thirlwall’s death. An inmate told investigators Irwin had told him he was looking for Thirlwall because Thirlwall had “ripped him off on a drug deal.” Irwin also reportedly told the inmate Thirlwall had stolen two backpacks that contained guns and electronics.

