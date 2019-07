07-24-2019

The Missouri River is cresting today (wed) in Jefferson City a little above the minor flood stage of 23 feet. It should fall back below that flood stage tomorrow (thur). FEMA is closing the mobile disaster recovery center at the Eldon Community Center at 7 tonight (wed). That will move to the Saint George Parish church in Linn on Friday. It’s for disaster victims who want to know what services they can get, or want to check on earlier applications.