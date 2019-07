07-24-2019

(MissouriNet) — Congressional leaders and the Trump Administration have struck a deal to boost federal spending by 320 billion dollars, suspend the debt ceiling for two years and put an end to automatic, across-the-board defense spending cuts. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt praises the agreement and says it increases military funding.

Media reports say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California hopes to have a deal on the floor by Thursday.