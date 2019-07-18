‘Serial Visitor’ back in trouble in Columbia

07-18-2019

Kelvin Joe has been arrested again. Boone County authorities picked him up this week (tue) on a Columbia warrant from April on charges of trespassing and driving with a revoked license. Joe was the man warned to stay away from schools after he was arrested for trespassing at Gentry and West middle schools in April. Police said he was acting strangely toward adults and children. He’s on probation, with orders not to drive and not go near children or Columbia Public Schools buildings. Joe is no longer in jail after the latest arrest at Mari’s Convenience Store on Prathersville Road in north Columbia.