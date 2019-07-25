WASHINGTON (AP) – The former special counsel in the Russia probe is finished speaking to Congress, and Democrats are promising to continue to investigate President Donald Trump. The White House has been resisting their demands for information and testimony, but Democrats say they have investigations underway that don’t require White House cooperation. As far as the possibility of impeachment, more House Democrats are expected to join the dozens already calling for an impeachment inquiry.
What’s next after Mueller testimony?
