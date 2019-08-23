Help News Radio – KWOS help our veterans

The KWOS Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Veterans United Home Loans is coming up this month!

Join us today, August 23rd from 6AM to 6PM as we’ll be taking your donations to help the Central Missouri Honor Flight take World War II, Korea, and Vietnam Vets to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials built for them.

On August 23rd, you’ll be able to call the Service Master of Columbia Phone Bank at 573-815-7516 to make a donation.

You can donate online right now and Steve’s Pest Control will MATCH it!