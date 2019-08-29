Accidents injure Mid-Missourians

08-29-2019

Two people have serious injuries after they’re ejected in different mid-Missouri motorcycle crashes yesterday (wed) afternoon. The patrol says a Jefferson City couple on a bike went off Route W southeast of Versailles and went down an embankment. Passenger Theresa Rehagen was flown to a hospital. A Springfield man was on Highway 5 south of Billingsville when he stopped his Harley for a pedestrian near the road. Troopers say a car hit Glen Hickey from behind, ejecting him. He was also flown to a hospital.