08-15-2019

Do you the think the young Springfield man who walked through a Wal Mart armed should face a charge of ‘making a terroristic threat’? Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson says the charge was appropriate …

Thompson has mixed emotions about proposed so-called Red Flag laws. He says, while he supports Second Amendment rights, there could be unstable or mentally ill Missourians who might face having their guns confiscated.