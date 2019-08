08-28-2019

Two people from Columbia have serious injuries after a wreck on the southern edge of town. The patrol says Gregory Haynes’ car crossed the center line of Route K near Highway 163 last (tue) night and hit Sarah Perry’s SUV. The crash closed Route K for a little while last (tue) night.

An earlier accident near Ashland jammed up morning traffic on Highway – 63. That wreck at 63 and Route A didn’t injure anyone.