Central Bank’s High School Tailgate Nights

08-27-2019

Central Bank’s Tailgate Nights are back again this high school football season! It’s time to tailgate with Central Bank at local high school football games this fall! All tailgates start at 5PM and end at 6:30PM. Paid attendees will receive a free t-shirt and a free quarter-pound hot dog, Hy-Vee chips and a Coke or Pepsi product while supplies last.

This is the 13th consecutive year Central Bank has supported area schools with a tailgate. In that time, they’ve given away over 63,000 t-shirts and too many hot dogs to count!

Join 94.3 KAT Country and News Radio KWOS for tailgates before select area high school football games.

Friday, September 6th

WHO | Helias Crusaders vs Hickman Kewpies

WHEN | Live Broadcast from News Radio KWOS from 4PM-6PM and tailgate starts at 5PM

WHERE | Helias High School

Friday, September 20th

WHO | California Pintos vs Booneville Pirates

WHEN | Live Broadcast from 94.3 KAT Country from 4PM-6PM and tailgate starts at 5PM

WHERE | California High School

Friday, September 27th

WHO | Blair Oaks Falcons vs Eldon Mustangs

WHEN | Live Broadcast from 94.3 KAT Country from 4PM-6PM and tailgate starts at 5PM

WHERE | Blair Oaks High School

Monday, September 30th

WHO | Capital City Caviliers (JV) vs Battle Spartans

WHEN | Live Broadcast from News Radio KWOS from 4PM-6PM and tailgate starts at 5PM

WHERE | Capital City High School

Friday, October 18th

WHO | Jefferson City Jays vs Battle Spartans

WHEN | Live Broadcast from News Radio KWOS from 4PM-6PM and tailgate starts at 5PM

WHERE | Atkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School

Special thanks to: Hy-Vee, Coca-Cola, KRCG TV 13, Jefferson City Magazine, and Central Bank, Member FDIC.