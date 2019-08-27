Central Bank’s High School Tailgate Nights

Central Bank’s Tailgate Nights are back again this high school football season! It’s time to tailgate with Central Bank at local high school football games this fall! All tailgates start at 5PM and end at 6:30PM. Paid attendees will receive a free t-shirt and a free quarter-pound hot dog, Hy-Vee chips and a Coke or Pepsi product while supplies last.
This is the 13th consecutive year Central Bank has supported area schools with a tailgate. In that time, they’ve given away over 63,000 t-shirts and too many hot dogs to count!
Join 94.3 KAT Country and News Radio KWOS for tailgates before select area high school football games.
Friday, September 6th
WHO | Helias Crusaders vs Hickman Kewpies
WHEN | Live Broadcast from News Radio KWOS from 4PM-6PM and tailgate starts at 5PM
WHERE | Helias High School
Friday, September 20th
WHO | California Pintos vs Booneville Pirates
WHEN | Live Broadcast from 94.3 KAT Country from 4PM-6PM and tailgate starts at 5PM
WHERE | California High School
Friday, September 27th
WHO | Blair Oaks Falcons vs Eldon Mustangs
WHEN | Live Broadcast from 94.3 KAT Country from 4PM-6PM and tailgate starts at 5PM
WHERE | Blair Oaks High School
Monday, September 30th
WHO | Capital City Caviliers (JV) vs Battle Spartans
WHEN | Live Broadcast from News Radio KWOS from 4PM-6PM and tailgate starts at 5PM
WHERE | Capital City High School
Friday, October 18th
WHO | Jefferson City Jays vs Battle Spartans
WHEN | Live Broadcast from News Radio KWOS from 4PM-6PM and tailgate starts at 5PM
WHERE | Atkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School
Special thanks to: Hy-Vee, Coca-Cola, KRCG TV 13, Jefferson City Magazine, and Central Bank, Member FDIC.