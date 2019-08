08-29-2019

The Columbia man accused of a 2014 arson is found not guilty. The jury made its decision in Mehrdad Fotoohighiam’s case yesterday (wed), according to ABC 17. He had been accused of paying an employee to set a Rock Quarry Road home on fire, while a woman was inside. That woman was badly hurt. Fotoohighiam is also accused of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Those counts will be dealt with separately.