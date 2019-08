Is $9-million too much to spend on old prison?

Dozens .. if not hundreds .. of blown out windows. Roofs ripped off decades – old buildings. Estimates say it could take $9-million to rebuild the old MSP prison from the damage the tornado left behind …

Cole County Commissioner Sam Bushman wonders if that would be money well spent. The old prison is a major tourist attraction in Jefferson City, But those tours are on hold for now.