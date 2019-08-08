Jefferson City man indicted for LU student’s death

08-08-2019

A Jefferson Cirty man is indicted for the death of a former Lincoln student. Michael Bouchee has been indicted for second-degree murder for the murder of former LU student government leader D’Angelo Bratton-Bland. Police claim Bouchee and Deangelo Frazier were engaged in a drug deal when the shooting occurred. They say Bratton-Bland was an innocent bystander and did nothing to contribute to his own death. Frazier is also facing second-degree murder charges