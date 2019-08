08-08-2019

A Jefferson City man pleads guilty to child endangerment charges. Jesse Driskill was charged in connection to a 2018 statutory rape case. Court documents state he had sex with a 13-year-old at his home. He told police he thought she was 16. He’s been sentenced to 12 years in prison for those charges. He now faces three counts of child kidnapping in Callaway County for taking the child. That trial is next month.