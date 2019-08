08-05-2019

A Fulton man has been arrested after Callaway County authorities say he led them on a long chase. Investigators say a deputy spotted Michael Rogers late Saturday night on Old Highway 54 in Auxvasse . Rogers allegedly got in his car and drove away. Deputies say Rogers went across the median from eastbound to westbound Highway 54 at one point. Spike strips finally stopped the chase on 54 a little south of Auxvasse. Rogers was taken into custody.