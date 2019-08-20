More talk about a special session from Governor Parson

08-20-2019

(MissouriNet) — Missouri lawmakers could return to Jefferson City this fall, for a special session in response to a State Supreme Court ruling about vehicle sales. Governor Mike Parson tells Missourinet he’s looking at a few issues that “need to be fixed,” including the Supreme Court ruling called “Kehlenbrink vs. Department of Revenue”.

The governor says the ruling impacts about two to three-THOUSAND Missourians, adding this is money out of their pocket. He emphasizes the special session would be technical, adding that “it would be a very limited special session.”