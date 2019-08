One dead after chase that started in Jefferson City

08-08-2019

(ABC 17)- Authorities confirmed one suspect is dead after a chase that began in Jefferson City and ended in Callaway County, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.

The chase ended after authorities were able to stop the vehicle on Highway 54, north of New Bloomfield after a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper used spike strips on the car.

The suspect then got out of the car and opened fire on police, the JCPD news release said.