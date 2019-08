Over the road truckers want no part of ‘driverless’ trucks

08-21-2019

(MissouriNet) — Did you see all the big rigs parked at the Capitol? Independent truckers in Missouri are asking for help from the state legislature in stopping—or at least slowing down– the potential use of autonomous trucks in the state.

Missouri truck drivers met at the state Capitol with Representative Mike Moon of Ash Grove – to draft a bill to regulate self-driving trucks.

There were unconfirmed reports of the truckers blocking Missouri River bridge traffic after the rally.