Police search after report of car in the Missouri River

08-31-2019


(JC-PD) — On 08/30/2019 at 2129hrs, Jefferson City Police Communications received a report of a vehicle in the river at the Noren River Access in North Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police, Jefferson City Fire and Missouri Highway Patrol responded.  The Jefferson City Fire Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Water Patrol Division put boats in the river to search for the vehicle. The search was suspended at 0100hrs 08/31/2019. Jefferson City Police are investigating the circumstances.

