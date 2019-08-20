UPDATE *** Tipton inmate caught after getting away at State Fair

08-20-2019

Tops – That prisoner who walked away from a work site at the Missouri State Fair has been found. Authorities say Shannon Watts was found unconscious with apparent head injuries between Sedalia and Green Ridge a little before midnight. Watts was reported missing early Monday, after he escaped from a work site at the fair. He’s a minimum-security offender at the prison in Tipton.

Previous – Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from a crew that was helping to clean up after the Missouri State Fair came to an end for the year.

Missouri Department of Corrections spokesman Karen Pojmann says 34-year-old Shannon Dewayne Watts, of Springfield, was reported missing around 12:45 a.m. Monday when he didn’t return to a van to return to the Tipton Correctional Center.

He was serving a 15-year sentence there for charges that included burglary.

Authorities are warning everyone in the area to be on the lookout for Watts and to secure your belongings.