9-11 Remembered

09-11-2019

(A-P) — President Donald Trump is marking his third anniversary of 9/11 weighted by his growing frustration about what he calls the “endless war” in Afghanistan, where al-Qaida conceived the deadly 2001 attacks. It has been 18 years since al-Qaida hijackers commandeered four U.S. commercial airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Trump participated in a moment of silence Wednesday on the White House South Lawn with the first lady.

The ceremony is also underway to remember the 40 passengers and crew who died after terrorists commandeered Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. Vice President Mike Pence is the keynote speaker at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville in western Pennsylvania. The memorial marks the spot where the plane crashed in a rural area at 10:03 a.m. The San Francisco-bound plane had been diverted by the attackers toward Washington, D.C., when passengers heroically fought back.