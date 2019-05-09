Another death in Cole County crash

09-05-2019

The Highway Patrol has confirmed a third death in that head-on crash in Cole County. Anthony Bertucci was pronounced dead last (wed) night at a Columbia hospital. He was a 20-year-old from Russellville. He was in a car that troopers say crossed the center line of Route B near Clover Hill Lane just south of Jefferson City on Tuesday night. The car crashed into an SUV going the other way. Everyone in the car is now dead.Bertucci, 19-year-old driver Sydney Shrag, and 21-year-old passenger Damani Winters. All three people in the SUV have serious injuries at last check.