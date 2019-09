09-09-2019

Two serious car accidents in Callaway County yesterday (sun). The first one was early that morning, when troopers say Janetta Quinn went off a gravel county road southwest of her hometown of Holts Summit. The UTV flipped. The patrol says a Virginia teenager crashed his car into the back of a semi on I-70 east of the Kingdom City exit last (sun) night. Both Quinn and the teen have serious injuries.