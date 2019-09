09-19-2019

Autopsies are happening today (thur) in Columbia in the investigation of the death of a four-year-old boy and a family friend. The Highway Patrol now says the boy who died is Bentlee Turner, and the man is 37-year-old Monty Barton. They’re both from Belle. Their bodies were found near Barton’s car in rural Gasconade County south of Mount Sterling late Monday. They had not been seen since Sunday morning. No word yet on how they died.