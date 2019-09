09-24-2019

Authorities now say the deaths of a family friend and a four-year-old boy in mid-Missouri look like a murder-suicide. The Highway Patrol said yesterday (mon) autopsies show four-year-old Bentlee Turner and 37-year-old Monty Barton of Belle both died of gunshot wounds. Barton’s shot appears self-inflicted. Their bodies were found near Barton’s car in rural Gasconade County south of Mount Sterling about a week ago.