UPDATE *** Fight breaks out at Fulton High School

09-12-2019

(ABC-17) — FULTON, Mo. – Several students were taken to the Fulton Police Department after a fight at Fulton High School on Thursday morning.

Superintendent Jacque Cowherd said possibly five students were in police custody and four staff members were injured in the fight, which happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the cafeteria and common area. One staff member was taken to a Columbia emergency room and the other three remained at work, he said. 18-year-old A’Davion L. Kemp was taken to the Callaway County Jail .

Cowherd said more students were possibly involved in the fight.

Administrators and faculty members broke up the fight, according to a letter to parents sent out by FPS staff. School district officials believe the fight began with an issue outside of school. Fulton police and Callaway County deputies responded to the fight, the letter says.

District officials say the staff followed emergency protocols because other students were on their way to classes.

Fulton police told ABC 17 News they had no extra information to release.

Classes at the school were held as normal on Thursday.