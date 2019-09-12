Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
Picture from ABC17 KMIZ

Former Governor Greitens and the Confide app

09-12-2019


(MissouriNet) — The report published by Auditor Nicole Galloway says the former Republican governor spent more than 201-thousand dollars defending himself against accusations that he used the message-destroying app Confide to conduct state business. It also states that Greitens failed to reimburse the state for food and travel costs for both political and personal business. Galloway, a Democrat, is also running for governor against GOP incumbent Mike Parson, who succeeded Greitens as governor last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer