Former Governor Greitens and the Confide app

09-12-2019

(MissouriNet) — The report published by Auditor Nicole Galloway says the former Republican governor spent more than 201-thousand dollars defending himself against accusations that he used the message-destroying app Confide to conduct state business. It also states that Greitens failed to reimburse the state for food and travel costs for both political and personal business. Galloway, a Democrat, is also running for governor against GOP incumbent Mike Parson, who succeeded Greitens as governor last year.