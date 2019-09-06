JCMO man charged in 2017 death

A Jefferson City man is now a suspect in a 2017 murder case. ABC 17 reports the charges were just filed this week against Shavontay Estes. He’s been in Cole County Jail for about a week over an unrelated case. Dennis Thompson was shot and killed at an apartment building west of Jefferson City in June 2017. Another man facing unrelated criminal charges right now, Javontay Knight, just changed his testimony. Now he says Estes admitted to the shooting on Collier Court. Estes is accused of second degree murder.