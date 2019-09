09-17-2019

Union workers peacefully walking their picket lines wasn’t always the scene in Missouri. Historian Dr. Gary Kremer angry strikers hit the streets in the railroad strikes in the late 1800’s …

Kremer adds that union auto workers also walked out at Missouri car plants in the years immediately after World War 2. That strike prompted the Taft – Hartley Act which limits the power of unions. It went into law after Congress overrode President Harry Truman’s veto.